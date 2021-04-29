Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Financial Review

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvectra and Cantel Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.01 -$48.13 million N/A N/A Cantel Medical $1.02 billion 3.66 $13.71 million $1.65 53.30

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectra.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Cantel Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A Cantel Medical 3.38% 11.19% 4.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Cantel Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Cantel Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuvectra and Cantel Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Cantel Medical 1 2 1 0 2.00

Cantel Medical has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.70%. Given Cantel Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cantel Medical is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Summary

Cantel Medical beats Nuvectra on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Life Sciences segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratories, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers, as well as microbiological testing services. The company's Dental segment offers hand and powered dental instruments, instrument reprocessing and sterility assurance products, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under various third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

