Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $71.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 7170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.
THC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.38, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.