Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $71.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 7170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.38, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

