Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Price Up 6.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $165.00. The stock traded as high as $137.90 and last traded at $137.14. Approximately 2,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.31.
MANH has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.
In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.23 and its 200-day moving average is $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.93.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
