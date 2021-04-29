VEREIT (VER) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:VER opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $42.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.
About VEREIT
VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.
