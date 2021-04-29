Vaxart Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 142,490 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,650 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $993.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VXRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vaxart by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vaxart by 1,661.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

