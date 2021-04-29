Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the March 31st total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,920 shares of company stock worth $90,629 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 83.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

