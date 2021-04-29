Air Lease (AL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. Air Lease has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.