Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

LKFN stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.