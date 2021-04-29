Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Investec cut Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $567.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

