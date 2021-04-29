BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.56.

NYSE:IRT opened at $16.77 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

