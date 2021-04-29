Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) to “Buy”

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $502.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $233,289.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $783,685 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

