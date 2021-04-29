Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.13.

NYSE DFS opened at $111.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $112.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 823,939 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 606.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,154,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650,346 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

