Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHL. Oppenheimer started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $16.32 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

