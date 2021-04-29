Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

GNK opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.15 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,630,957 shares of company stock valued at $48,877,620 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.