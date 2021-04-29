Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Coursera’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.
Shares of Coursera stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.