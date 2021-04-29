Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Coursera’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

