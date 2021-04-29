Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $165.15 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

