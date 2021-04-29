Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE PFSI opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $9,531,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $2,410,227.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,325,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 321,429 shares worth $19,869,788. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

