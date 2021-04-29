Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Purchases 15,696 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Tushar Morzaria bought 15,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77).
BP opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.98) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.72%.
BP Company Profile
BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
