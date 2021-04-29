Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Purchases 15,696 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Tushar Morzaria bought 15,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77).

BP opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.98) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on BP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.88 ($4.66).

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

