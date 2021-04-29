Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Lowered by Analyst

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on L. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.57.

L opened at C$68.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.72 billion and a PE ratio of 22.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.53. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$74.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

