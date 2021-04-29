GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Urs Rohner Buys 629 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02).

Urs Rohner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,336.60 ($17.46) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £67.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,338.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

