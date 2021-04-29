Judy Vezmar Buys 3,490 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 318.50 ($4.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. SSP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 338.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 310.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSPG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 395.33 ($5.17).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

