Reviewing nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 1.54% 7.34% 4.44% nLIGHT -13.57% -9.52% -7.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 4 7 0 2.64 nLIGHT 0 2 5 1 2.88

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $158.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.00%. Given nLIGHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and nLIGHT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 7.90 $19.26 million $2.15 69.59 nLIGHT $176.62 million 7.25 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -132.88

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats nLIGHT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company offers ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components. The company also provides fiber amplifiers and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

