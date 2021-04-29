Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.97 Million

Equities analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post $158.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.82 million and the lowest is $157.80 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $185.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $607.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.49 million to $608.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $653.55 million, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $665.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $5,722,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $201.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $103.09 and a 52-week high of $206.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

