Critical Contrast: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Autohome’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.39 billion 11.42 $346.04 million $1.08 44.72 Autohome $1.21 billion 9.94 $459.65 million $4.10 23.25

Autohome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagSeguro Digital. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PagSeguro Digital and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 1 10 0 2.91 Autohome 1 2 6 0 2.56

PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.19%. Autohome has a consensus price target of $106.22, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Autohome.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 21.01% 8.33% 8.95% Autohome 39.58% 23.40% 18.18%

Volatility and Risk

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Autohome on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and point of sale app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

