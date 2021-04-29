Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post $227.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.60 million and the lowest is $206.64 million. Alkermes reported sales of $246.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

ALKS opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other news, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $695,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15,286.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,688,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

