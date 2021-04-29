AdvanSix (ASIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASIX opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $867.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

