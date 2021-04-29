Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-772 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.06 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 442,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,529. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 731.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $30.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.