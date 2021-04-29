Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.45%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

