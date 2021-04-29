Domtar (UFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion.

Get Domtar alerts:

TSE:UFS opened at C$49.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. Domtar has a 1 year low of C$25.29 and a 1 year high of C$51.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domtar to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.