Raymond James Begins Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALHC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.
Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $26.77 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.02.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
