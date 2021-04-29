Raymond James Begins Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALHC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $26.77 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.02.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.