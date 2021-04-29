Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Given “Buy” Rating at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.80.

SWX opened at $69.28 on Monday. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Southwest Gas by 20.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

