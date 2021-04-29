CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.12 million, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in CleanSpark by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

