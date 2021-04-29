Elite Education Group International Limited’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 4th

Elite Education Group International’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 4th. Elite Education Group International had issued 750,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of EEIQ opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Elite Education Group International has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

About Elite Education Group International

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

