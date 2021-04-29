Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 1645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $811.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.