Traders Buy High Volume of Enterprise Products Partners Call Options (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 254,585 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,310% compared to the average daily volume of 18,055 call options.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

