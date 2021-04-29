Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 2141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Specifically, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $535.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 746,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 135,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 127,450 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

