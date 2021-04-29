Investors Buy High Volume of Halozyme Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,739 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 801% compared to the average volume of 193 put options.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

