Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 4968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

CASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

