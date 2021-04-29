FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) traded up 5% on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $350.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. FedEx traded as high as $290.67 and last traded at $289.63. 60,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,409,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.76.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.58 and its 200-day moving average is $269.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

