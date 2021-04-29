TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $77.82 and last traded at $78.47. Approximately 1,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 247,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.30.

Specifically, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $2,111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $47,296.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in TriNet Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

