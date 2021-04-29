Ellington Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,273 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,479% compared to the typical volume of 315 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $798.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

