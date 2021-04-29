Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.28 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $257.62 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00077947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049962 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00329047 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00026011 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00031195 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,094,618,627 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

