Verge Reaches One Day Volume of $48.55 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Verge has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $766.06 million and approximately $48.55 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00467350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,448,508,549 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

