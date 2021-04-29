Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.28 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 13.000- EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.27.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,432. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

