Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 64,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 298,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLIS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53.

In related news, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. purchased 1,700 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly J. Popovits purchased 5,300 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

