Konomi Network Price Reaches $2.53 on Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $20.18 million and $4.53 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00065329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00072038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.91 or 0.00823670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00096165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.89 or 0.07778297 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

KONO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,989,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

