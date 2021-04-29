Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.420 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.15. 5,496,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,118. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

