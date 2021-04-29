Equal (EQL) Price Up 175.4% Over Last Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Equal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 175.4% higher against the dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $205,152.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.00820338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00096040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.45 or 0.07713033 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 395,274,650 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

