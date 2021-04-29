Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2,252.42 and last traded at $2,252.42. 46 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,400.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,303.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,254.28.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.