IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Shares Up 1.5%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12. 820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

IMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.